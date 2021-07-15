 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts