Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

