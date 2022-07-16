 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

