This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
