Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.