Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.