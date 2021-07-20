This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
