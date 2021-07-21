Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.