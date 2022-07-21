Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
