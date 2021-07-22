This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
