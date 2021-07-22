 Skip to main content
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

