For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Monday. It loo…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
This evening in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temp…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday. The …
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should r…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds l…
This evening in Munster: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It looks like it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should b…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 de…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Part…