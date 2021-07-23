 Skip to main content
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

Local Weather

