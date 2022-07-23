For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms likely in the Region today with heavy rain expected in spots. A few flooded roads can't be ruled out. See when rain is most likely, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Showers and storms early this morning in Northwest Indiana, but we will dry out for the afternoon. Then hot and very humid before more rain and possibly severe storms arrive. Full details here.
The rain chance will begin during the late afternoon as a cold front approaches the Region. Find out when rain is most likely, when it will end, and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Nice weather Friday, but showers and storms are coming back beginning tonight. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures and winds are looking like in our complete weekend forecast.
Warm and windy will be the story for most in Northwest Indiana today, but a few could see a shower. Temperatures and rain chances look to go up a bit for Thursday. Get all the details here.
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There…
Very little rain today, but better chances tonight and Sunday in the Region. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated weekend forecast.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.