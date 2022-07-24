Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms early this morning in Northwest Indiana, but we will dry out for the afternoon. Then hot and very humid before more rain and possibly severe storms arrive. Full details here.
As a cold front works over us this morning, showers and storms are likely and a couple could produce damaging wind gusts. When will the rain end and how much will we get? Find out here.
The rain chance will begin during the late afternoon as a cold front approaches the Region. Find out when rain is most likely, when it will end, and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Nice weather Friday, but showers and storms are coming back beginning tonight. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures and winds are looking like in our complete weekend forecast.
Warm and windy will be the story for most in Northwest Indiana today, but a few could see a shower. Temperatures and rain chances look to go up a bit for Thursday. Get all the details here.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degre…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…
Showers and storms likely in the Region today with heavy rain expected in spots. A few flooded roads can't be ruled out. See when rain is most likely, when it will end, and how much will fall here.