Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

