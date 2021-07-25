 Skip to main content
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.01. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

