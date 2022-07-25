 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Munster will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

