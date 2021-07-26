 Skip to main content
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.27. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

