This evening in Munster: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
