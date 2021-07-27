Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.