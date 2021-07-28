For the drive home in Munster: A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
