Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest.