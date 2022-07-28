Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.