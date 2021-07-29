 Skip to main content
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

