Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms early this morning in Northwest Indiana, but we will dry out for the afternoon. Then hot and very humid before more rain and possibly severe storms arrive. Full details here.
As a cold front works over us this morning, showers and storms are likely and a couple could produce damaging wind gusts. When will the rain end and how much will we get? Find out here.
Two cold fronts are expected within 24 hours in Northwest Indiana. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to our temperatures in our updated forecast.
Isolated showers for the morning commute today as a cold front works over Northwest Indiana. See when the rain will come to an end and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
Absolutely spectacular conditions in the Region today! Can we get them to stick around? Find out if rain will return this weekend and what will happen to our temperatures in our updated forecast.
It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area wil…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Rain is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 51% chance of rain in…