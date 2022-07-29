 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

Local Weather

