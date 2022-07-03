Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
