This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunde…
This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Munster folk…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high tempe…
This evening in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. Temperatures a…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll…
For the drive home in Munster: A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We'…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see…