Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Isolated showers and storms are expected in Northwest Indiana this afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The latest on the timing and severe threat in our updated forecast.
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, showers and storms look likely and a couple could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and what to expect for the holiday weekend here.
Isolated showers will be around for the morning commute today, but the afternoon is looking dry. See what temperatures the cold front will bring today and how much we'll warm up on Thursday here.
It will be hot Thursday afternoon with highs around 90. Our next cold front isn't far away though. See how much we'll cool down and when our best chance of rain is Friday in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but Tuesday is still looking quite pleasant across the Region. A weak cold front will arrive late tonight though. What changes will it bring? Find out here.
