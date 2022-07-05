For the drive home in Munster: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Isolated showers and storms are expected in Northwest Indiana this afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The latest on the timing and severe threat in our updated forecast.
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, showers and storms look likely and a couple could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and what to expect for the holiday weekend here.
Isolated showers will be around for the morning commute today, but the afternoon is looking dry. See what temperatures the cold front will bring today and how much we'll warm up on Thursday here.
It will be hot Thursday afternoon with highs around 90. Our next cold front isn't far away though. See how much we'll cool down and when our best chance of rain is Friday in our updated forecast.
