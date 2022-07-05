 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

