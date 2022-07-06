Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Munster will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.