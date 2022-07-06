Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Munster will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Isolated showers and storms are expected in Northwest Indiana this afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The latest on the timing and severe threat in our updated forecast.
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, showers and storms look likely and a couple could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and what to expect for the holiday weekend here.
It will be hot Thursday afternoon with highs around 90. Our next cold front isn't far away though. See how much we'll cool down and when our best chance of rain is Friday in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
