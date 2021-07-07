 Skip to main content
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

