For the drive home in Munster: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Munster folks should be prepared…
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecas…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Wednesday. It loo…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Saturd…
Munster's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to r…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…