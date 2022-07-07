Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
