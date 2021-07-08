 Skip to main content
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

