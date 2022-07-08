Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
