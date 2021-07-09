 Skip to main content
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

