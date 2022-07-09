Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.