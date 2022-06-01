 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Munster. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

