Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

