Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
