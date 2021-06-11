Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.