Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
