This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
As a cold front approaches and works over us, a good chance of rain both today and tonight in the Region. See when rain is most likely and how much we'll cool down for Tuesday in our updated forecast.
It won't be raining all the time, but have the umbrella ready to go Friday and through the weekend. Find out what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast sponsored by NIPSCO.
Today is looking very nice in the Region, but as has been the case lately, we won't be staying dry for long. Showers will be with us once again for Friday. Here's when and where rain is most likely.
Thanks to yesterday's cold front, today will be much drier, but cooler in NWI. It won't be long before things get wet again though. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a small chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in the Region
A cold front will slowly work over Northwest Indiana this evening through Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
