Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.