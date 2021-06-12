Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
