Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.