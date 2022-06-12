 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts