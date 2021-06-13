 Skip to main content
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

