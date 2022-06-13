This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 76-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
As a warm front lifts across Northwest Indiana this afternoon, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. Then the heat is on for Tuesday. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
It won't be raining all the time, but have the umbrella ready to go Friday and through the weekend. Find out what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast sponsored by NIPSCO.
Today is looking very nice in the Region, but as has been the case lately, we won't be staying dry for long. Showers will be with us once again for Friday. Here's when and where rain is most likely.
Thanks to yesterday's cold front, today will be much drier, but cooler in NWI. It won't be long before things get wet again though. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a small chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in the Region
A cold front will slowly work over Northwest Indiana this evening through Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
