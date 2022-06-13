Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 76-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.