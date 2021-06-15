 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts