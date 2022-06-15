Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.