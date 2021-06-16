Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.