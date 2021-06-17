Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95.43. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.