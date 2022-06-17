Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
