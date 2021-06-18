Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.