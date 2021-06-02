Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.