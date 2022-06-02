This evening in Munster: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Very summer-like weather today and temperatures look to climb even higher for Tuesday. See how warm it will get and when our next rain chance will begin in our Memorial Day forecast update.
Not looking too nice in the Region today. Warmer and drier weather is not far away though. See how warm it will get and if there will be any more rain in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler today than Tuesday thanks to a cold front. A couple more rounds of rain will work over us as well. See when rain is most likely in our weather update.
Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures and not much wind in Northwest Indiana today. Our next rain chance is already in sight though. Find out when showers will return in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a small chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in the Region
A cold front will slowly work over Northwest Indiana this evening through Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
