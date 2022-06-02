 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts