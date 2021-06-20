This evening in Munster: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Munster: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are pred…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds S…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Ho…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the …
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…