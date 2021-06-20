Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.